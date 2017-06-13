बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां खुदाई में मिले 100 साल पुराने हथियार, देखेंगे तो आंखे फटी रह जाएंगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
Hundred years old weapon found in excavation in tehri
{"_id":"593c2fd44f1c1b0c048b4891","slug":"hundred-years-old-weapon-found-in-excavation-in-tehri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0925\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:04 PM IST
भारत की इस जगह पर सड़क की खुदाई करते समय मजदूरों को अचानक वहां कुछ चीज होने का एहसास हुआ। उन्होंने हाथ से मिट्टी हटाई तो वे हैरान रह गए। इस दौरान उन्हें सौ साल पुराने ऐसे हथियार मिले जिन्हें आप भी देखेंगे तो आंखे फटी रह जाएंगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top