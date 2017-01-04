आपका शहर Close

बर्फबारी न होने से 'घट' रहा हिमालय

रजा शास्त्री/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:53 AM IST
himalaya range decreases due to Less snow

ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के कारण मौसम का मिजाज बदलने से हिम रेखा पीछे खिसकती जा रही है, जिससे हिमालयी क्षेत्र में बर्फ क्षेत्र घट रहा है।

हिम रेखा के पीछे खिसकने से बर्फ से खाली हुई जमीन पर वनस्पतियां उग रही हैं। पेड़ और झाड़ियां (ट्री लाइन) जितने ऊपर जाएगी, ग्लेशियरों की सेहत के लिए उतना खतरा बढ़ेगा।

दिसंबर और जनवरी में अभी तक बर्फबारी कम होने से विज्ञानियों की उलझन बढ़ गई है। देर हुई तो बढ़े तापमान की वजह से बर्फबारी बारिश में तब्दील हो जाएगी।

﻿