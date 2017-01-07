बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: उत्तराखंड में भारी बर्फबारी, बर्फ से लकदक नजारे देखने को भागे सैलानी
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:44 PM IST
Photo Credit: SharmanandBijalvan/AmarUjala
मौसम की बदली रंगत के बीच उत्तराखंड के मशहूर पर्यटक स्थल चकराता में मौसम का पहला हिमपात हुआ। चकराता छावनी बाजार और आसपास के इलाकों में जमकर बर्फबारी हुई है।
