Photos: पानी की टंकी से निकला खतरनाक 'धागा सांप', इस तरह से घुसता है शरीर के अंदर
{"_id":"5a0af5c54f1c1bd0408b69ad","slug":"hazardous-insects-called-thread-snake-found-in-water-tap-bageshwar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Photos: \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 '\u0927\u093e\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a', \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:57 PM IST
पानी की टंकी से जब ये खतरनाक कीड़ा निकला तो सब हैरान रह गए। बाद में ध्यान से देखा तो पता चला कि यह धागा सांप है। चलिए जानते हैं कि यह किस तरह से शरीर के अंदर घुसकर आपको नुकसान पहुंचाता है।
