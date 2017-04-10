आपका शहर Close

गुलदार का न‌िवाला बनने से बाल-बाल बचा पांच साल का मासूम, बुरी तरह हुआ घायल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कोटद्वार

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 11:02 PM IST
guldar attack on a five year old child

लैंसडौन वन प्रभाग की कोटद्वार रेंज से सटे सनेह क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत कुंभीचौड़ के नाथूपुर गांव में गुलदार ने एक पांच साल के मासूम पर हमला कर उसे बुरी तरह जख्मी कर दिया। लोगों ने बच्चे को राजकीय संयुक्त चिकित्सालय कोटद्वार में भर्ती कराया है। 

