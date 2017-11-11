बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
GST रिटर्न भरने की प्रक्रिया में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, अब करना होगा ऐसा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
goods and services tax return filing rules change
{"_id":"5a0703c14f1c1bca678bab14","slug":"goods-and-services-tax-return-filing-rules-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:08 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जीएसटी की दरों में बदलाव के साथ ही रिटर्न फाइल करने के नियम में भी बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। अब व्यापारी इस तारीख तक और इस तरीके से अपना रिटर्न फाइल कर सकेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a05df734f1c1b9f678ba65d","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-know-what-the-knife-seller-told-cbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a06e4594f1c1bb6678bafc2","slug":"week-after-woman-s-return-daughter-too-back-from-saudi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u092c, \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a070d4b4f1c1bec538bc6f2","slug":"tenant-verification-must-for-all-landlords","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!