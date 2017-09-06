Download App
श्राद्धपक्ष में यहां देवता खुद प्रकट होकर करते हैं द‌िवंगतों का तर्पण, इसके पीछे छ‌िपा है गहरा रहस्य

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 08:39 PM IST
देवभूमि में मनुष्य ही नहीं, देवता भी श्राद्धपक्ष में पितृों को तर्पण देते हैं। जी हां, यह ब‌िल्कुल सच है। द‌िवंगत आत्माओं की शांत‌ि के ल‌िए तर्पण करने को भगवान यहां खुद दर्शन देते हैं। 

