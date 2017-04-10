बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हैरतंगेज करतबों के साथ खत्म हुआ गढ़वाल राइफल्स का गोल्डन जुबली समारोह
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:16 AM IST
देहरादून में गढ़वाल राइफल्स के गोल्डन जुबली समारोह का दूसरा दिन जवानों की यादों के नाम रहा। पूर्व अधिकारियों और सैनिकों ने अपनी यादें साझा की। इस दौरान सेना के स्नीफर डॉग्स के करतब देखकर हर कोई हैरन रह गया।
