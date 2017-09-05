बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अबीर गुलाल से होली खेल बैंड-बाजों के साथ दी गणपति को विदाई, तस्वीरें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
Ganesh visarjan 2017 celebration in dehradun
{"_id":"59aee75b4f1c1b9c078b46d3","slug":"ganesh-visarjan-2017-celebration-in-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921-\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:44 PM IST
अगले बरस तू जल्दी आ, गणपति बप्पा मोरया जैसे जयकारों के साथ ही गणपति जी की मूर्ति का विसर्जन कर दिया गया। 11 दिनों के उत्सव के बाद मंगलवार को पंडाल सूने हो गए। बप्पा की विदाई के समय हर कोई भावुक दिखा। इससे पहले गणपति की भव्य रथयात्रा में अबीर-गुलाल लगाकर सभी श्रद्धालु झूमते हुए चल रहे थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!