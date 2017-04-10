बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिता को मुखाग्नि देते समय आग की चपेट में आए टी-20 क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 12:38 PM IST
शहर से लगे अशोक नगर ढंढेरा निवासी क्रिकेटर ऋषभ पंत के पिता राजेंद्र पंत-53 का बुधवार की देर रात निधन हो गया। सूचना पर बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह ऋषभ पंत भी दिल्ली से रुड़की पहुंच गए। इसके बाद परिजन शव को लेकर हरिद्वार रवाना हो गए, जहां विधि विधान से उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।
