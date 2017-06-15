बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब एक झटके में 'गायब' हो गए थे पांच रहस्यमयी कुंड, आज तक नहीं खोज पाए वैज्ञानिक
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:21 AM IST
भारत के इस पवित्र धाम में जब एक साथ एक झटके में पांच रहस्यमी कुंड गायब हो गए तो सब सोचने पर मजबूर हो गए कि यह कैसे हुआ। लेकिन जब चार साल पहले ऐसा हुआ तो इसके बाद वैज्ञानिक भी इन्हें आज तक खोज नहीं पाए।
