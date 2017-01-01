बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: नए साल में पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी, पर्यटकों के चेहरे खिले
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 08:30 PM IST
साल के पहले दिन उत्तराखंड की वादियों पर बर्फबारी होने से पर्यटकों के नए साल का सेलिब्रेशन दोगुना हो गया। जोशीमठ और गोपेश्वर के ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में रविवार को रुक-रुककर बर्फबारी हुई। पर्यटकों ने बर्फ का जमकर लुत्फ उठाया। बदरीनाथ, हेमकुंड साहिब, रुद्रनाथ, औली, गौरसों बुग्याल, पनार बुग्याल, लाल माटी सहित ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में जमकर बर्फबारी हुई जबकि निचले क्षेत्रों में बूंदाबांदी हुई। जिले में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है।
