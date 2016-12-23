बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केंद्रीय मंत्री की सभा में विधायक और पूर्व मुख्य सचिव के समर्थकों में चले लाठी-डंडे
{"_id":"585cce874f1c1b774fe3bc8c","slug":"fight-in-dharmendra-pradhan-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940-\u0921\u0902\u0921\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 01:06 PM IST
रुद्रपुर के नारायणपुर में स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी स्मारक के लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम से पहले हेलीपैड पर विधायक राजेश शुक्ला और पूर्व मुख्य सचिव राकेश शर्मा के समर्थकों में टकराव हो गया। दोनों पक्षों में लाठी-डंडे और जमकर लात-घूसे चले। माहौल बिगड़ता देख पुलिस ने दोनों गुटों को खदेड़ दिया। टकराव में शर्मा के दो समर्थक चोटिल हो गए। बृहस्पतिवार को लोकार्पण कार्यक्रम से पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री के स्वागत के लिए विधायक शुक्ला अपने समर्थकों के साथ कार्यक्रम स्थल से एक किमी दूर बनाए गए हेलीपैड पर खड़े थे। इस बीच वहां पूर्व मुख्य सचिव राकेश शर्मा के कुछ समर्थक भी पहुंच गए।
