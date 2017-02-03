बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न्यूज चैनल की डिबेट पर भिड़ गए भाजपाई और सपाई, तस्वीरें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
fight between bjp and sp leaders in roorkee
{"_id":"5894b3a24f1c1b313de848fa","slug":"fight-between-bjp-and-sp-leaders-in-roorkee","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092c\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 10:20 PM IST
रुड़की में एक न्यूज चैनल की ओर से कराई गई पार्टी प्रत्याशियों की डिबेट में भाजपा-सपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों में मारपीट हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उस समय स्थिति पर काबू पा लिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589347d34f1c1bda17e7ff58","slug":"cyber-crime-like-links-on-the-internet-from-home-down-3-700-million-swindle-three-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0942\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top