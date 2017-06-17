आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

पहली बार म‌िस इंड‌िया कॉन्टेस्ट में होने जा रहा है ऐसा, सोचने पर मजबूर हुईं कंटेस्टेंट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:06 PM IST
Femina miss india contest organized first time with theme

फेमिना मिस इंडिया-2017 के इत‌‌िहास में पहली बार एक खास चीज होने जा रही है। ज‌िसे लेकर कंटेस्टेंट भी सोचने पर मजबूर हो गईं है। चल‌िए हम आपको बताते हैं क‌ि क्या हो रहा है...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

femina miss india contest organized first time wit anukriti gusain

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 