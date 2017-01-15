बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाप बना हैवान: जूस बताकर मासूमों को पिला दी चूहे मारने की दवा
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 09:39 PM IST
Photo Credit: SatyaPrasadMaithani/AmarUjala
पौड़ी जिले के पोखड़ा क्षेत्र के मयालगांव में दो मासूम बच्चों को उनके पिता ने चूहे मारने की दवा पिला दी। दर्दनाक हादसे का पता चलते ही मां दोनों बच्चों को लेकर राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज श्रीनगर से संबद्ध बेस अस्पताल पहुंची।
