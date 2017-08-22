प्रेमी युगल के खिलाफ चौकी में दो समुदाय के लोगों का जमकर बवाल, देखिए LIVE तस्वीरें
दो समुदाय के प्रेमी युगल के खिलाफ लोग चौकी पहुंच गए। इसके बाद वहां लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। वहीं पुलिस ने मामला शांत कराने की कोशिश की लेकिन लोग लाठीचार्ज के बाद भी नहीं मानें। देखिए तस्वीरें...
