बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अतिक्रमण महाअभियान में 374 अवैध कब्जे जमीदोंज, नहीं छोड़ा किसी को
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
encroachment action by police and DM team in dehradun
{"_id":"594bc0354f1c1b376e8b4a22","slug":"encroachment-action-by-police-and-dm-team-in-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 374 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902\u091c, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 06:33 PM IST
शहरी विकास मंत्री के निर्देश पर नौ मजिस्ट्रेटों और भारी पुलिस बल की मौजदूगी में बृहस्पतिवार को घंटाघर से लेकर आईएसबीटी टर्नर रोड तक जबरदस्त अतिक्रमण महाअभियान चलाया गया। अभियान के दौरान पूर्व में नगरनिगम, पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से चिन्हित किए गए 374 अवैध कब्जों को जमींदोज कर दिया गया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593bb5334f1c1b8c6b9c8516","slug":"bjp-mp-kc-patel-honey-trap-case-ajay-pal-arrested-by-delhi-police-in-connection-with-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0936\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0935\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top