दूरदर्शन रिले केंद्र में डेढ़ घंटे तक हाथियों का उत्पात, मची अफरातफरी
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:04 AM IST
उत्तराखंड के कोटद्वार में ग्रास्टनगंज स्थित दूरदर्शन रिले केंद्र में सोमवार को 17 हाथियों का झुंड घुस गया। इससे कर्मचारियों में अफरातफरी मच गई। मौके पर पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम ने हवाई फायर और पटाखे छोड़कर करीब डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद हाथियों के झुंड को जंगल में खदेड़ दिया।
