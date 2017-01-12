बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
DGMO बनकर पहली बार अपने गांव पहुंचा उत्तराखंड का लाल, जगह-जगह स्वागत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
dgmo anil kumar bhatt in his village tehri garhwal.
{"_id":"58771df84f1c1b922bba8f21","slug":"dgmo-anil-kumar-bhatt-in-his-village-tehri-garhwal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"DGMO \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u0917\u0939-\u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 12:53 PM IST
डायरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ मिलिट्री ऑपरेशन (डीजीएमओ) बनने के बाद लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अनिल कुमार भट्ट पहली बार अपने गांव पहुंचे हैं। वे यहां घंडियाल धार गांव में एक सप्ताह चलने वाली जात पूजा में शामिल होंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587518e14f1c1b1629ba9b50","slug":"bsf-jawan-tej-bahadur-yadav-raised-questionson-on-bsf-food-wife-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940\u0902- \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5873b5d94f1c1ba16bba7f17","slug":"slipping-and-sliding-on-snow-in-queen-of-the-hills-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e-\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top