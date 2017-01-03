बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पांच लाख से ऊपर जमा करने वाले इनकम टैक्स के राडार पर, खंगाला जा रहा डेटा
नोटबंदी के बाद या इससे पहले अपने खाते में पांच लाख रुपये जमा कराने वाले आयकर जांच के घेरे में आ गए हैं। आयकर विभाग ने सभी बैंकों से पांच लाख से अधिक रकम खाते में रखने वालों का डेटा एकत्र करना शुरू कर दिया है। आईटी रिटर्न गलत भरने या नहीं भरने की सूरत में इनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की तैयारी भी शुरू हो गई है।
