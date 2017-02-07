बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: भूकंप से तबाह हुए घर, खौफजदा लोगों ने आसमान के नीचे बिताई रात
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:56 AM IST
सोमवार देर रात 10 बजकर 33 मिनट पर आए भूकंप के तेज झटके से पहाड़ की धरती डोल उठी। करीब 24 सेकंड के इस झटके के बाद कुमाऊं के हल्द्वानी, नैनीताल, पिथौरागढ़ और गढ़वाल के रुद्रप्रयाग, उत्तरकाशी, चमोली, पौड़ी और टिहरी जिले के कई हिस्सों में अफरा-तफरी सी मच गई। वहीं देर रात 1.52 मिनट पर उत्तराखंड में भूकंप के झटके एक बार फिर महसूस किये गए। दूसरी बार के झटकों ने जग रहे लोगों को और खौफजदा किया।
