इस आध्यात्मिक गुरू के प्रवचन से कांग्रेस हुई बैचैन, आखिर क्यों?
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 02:13 AM IST
आध्यात्मिक गुरू सतपाल महाराज के टीवी चैनलों पर प्रसारित हो रहे प्रवचनों ने कांग्रेस को बेचैन कर दिया है। पार्टी ने महाराज पर निशाना साधते हुये चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत की है कि उनके प्रवचन चुनाव को प्रभावित कर सकते हैं, इसलिए उनके प्रसारण पर तत्काल रोक लगा दी जाए।
