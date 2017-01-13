बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड: विधानसभा चुनाव प्रत्याशियों की इस सूची ने उड़ाई BJP और कांग्रेस की नींद
{"_id":"58786c884f1c1b7840ba924e","slug":"congress-and-bjp-2017-election-candidate-viral-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 BJP \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 11:38 AM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर तैर रही प्रत्याशियों के नामों की सूचियों ने भाजपा और कांग्रेस की नींद उड़ा दी है। भाजपा ने इस मामले में पुलिस से शिकायत की है तो कांग्रेस एफआईआर करने की तैयारी में है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने सूची को फर्जी करार दिया है। पार्टी का कहना है कि प्रत्याशियों के नामों की घोषणा संसदीय बोर्ड करेगा।
