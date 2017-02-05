बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
CM रावत के ‘हाथ’ को खूब पसंद है ट्विटर का साथ... यूपी के CM से भी आगे
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 01:14 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत ट्विटर पर सक्रियता के मामले में विधानसभा चुनाव वाले राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्रियों से काफी आगे हैं। हरीश रावत ने उत्तर प्रदेश के युवा मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव से करीब पांच गुना अधिक ट्वीट किया है।
