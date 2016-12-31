बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
CLAT: रविवार से करें अप्लाई, फॉर्म भरने से पहले पढ़े ये जरूरी बातें
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 09:46 PM IST
12वीं के बाद पांच वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड एलएलबी और एलएलएम कोर्स में दाखिलों की सबसे बड़ी प्रवेश परीक्षा कॉमन लॉ एडमिशन टेस्ट (क्लैट) की ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया रविवार से शुरू होने जा रही है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए केवल 20 वर्ष से कम आयु तक के युवा ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
