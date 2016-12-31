आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

CLAT: रविवार से करें अप्लाई, फॉर्म भरने से पहले पढ़े ये जरूरी बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 09:46 PM IST
clat 2017 online application form on sunday.

12वीं के बाद पांच वर्षीय इंटीग्रेटेड एलएलबी और एलएलएम कोर्स में दाखिलों की सबसे बड़ी प्रवेश परीक्षा कॉमन लॉ एडमिशन टेस्ट (क्लैट) की ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया रविवार से शुरू होने जा रही है। अंडर ग्रेजुएट कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए केवल 20 वर्ष से कम आयु तक के युवा ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

clat 2017 online application

घमासान

19 घंटे में सपा का सुल्तान बनकर उभरे अखिलेश, पूरे 'दंगल' पर एक नजर

Akhilesh Yadav‬, ‪Samajwadi Party‬‬, mulayam singh yadav, up news

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5867d6414f1c1b132ceedd43","slug":"clat-2017-online-application-form-on-sunday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"CLAT: \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092d\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

CLAT: रविवार से करें अप्लाई, फॉर्म भरने से पहले पढ़े ये जरूरी बातें

clat 2017 online application form on sunday.
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5867c3ff4f1c1b445ceed2f6","slug":"know-how-easy-online-clat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0948\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

ऑनलाइन क्लैट से घबराएं नहीं, जानिए ये है कितना सिंपल

know how easy online clat.
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585509794f1c1b310e64a5c0","slug":"post-of-teacher-in-uttarakhand-government-school","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JOBS: \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

JOBS: उत्तराखंड के सरकारी स्कूलों में टीचरों की होगी बंपर भर्ती

post of teacher in uttarakhand government school.
  • शनिवार, 17 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर फ्री प्रोडक्ट में शुगर है या नहीं? ऐसे करें पहचान

शुगर फ्री प्रोडक्ट में शुगर है या नहीं? ऐसे करें पहचान

सेक्स ड्राइव बढ़ाने के साथ दिल को भी मजबूत रखता है रेड वाइन, सही मात्रा में करें इस्तेमाल

सेक्स ड्राइव बढ़ाने के साथ दिल को भी मजबूत रखता है रेड वाइन, सही मात्रा में करें इस्तेमाल

BIGG BOSS: रोहन मेहरा ने मचाया हंगामा, खुद को किया बाथरूम में बंद

BIGG BOSS: रोहन मेहरा ने मचाया हंगामा, खुद को किया बाथरूम में बंद

जमीन से निकल रही हैं पौधों की अनोखी जड़ें, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी

जमीन से निकल रही हैं पौधों की अनोखी जड़ें, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी

﻿