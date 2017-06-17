बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस बार चार धाम यात्रा में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, पिछले सभी रिकॉर्ड टूटे
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:58 AM IST
देवभूमि में देव दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है। चार धाम यात्राओं में जून के पहले पखवाड़े में पिछले सभी रिकार्ड टूट गए हैं। मात्र ढाई महीने में ही देश एवं विदेश से 14 लाख 65 हजार 665 भक्त चार धाम यात्रा कर चुके हैं।
