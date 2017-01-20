बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाइक से भिड़ंत के बाद धधक उठी कार, दो जिंदा जले, दहला देंगी तस्वीरें
Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 02:20 AM IST
हरिद्वार-नजीबाबाद हाईवे पर कांगड़ी गांव के पास बृहस्पतिवार देर रात मारुति कार और बाइक की आमने-सामने हुई भिड़ंत के बाद आग लग गई। घटना में बाइक और कार सवार दो लोगों की जलने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
