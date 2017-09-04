बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरों में देखें, जब नदी के बहाव के साथ बहने लगी यात्रियों से भरी बस...
{"_id":"59ad21f34f1c1b0d278b51a7","slug":"bus-flows-into-river-in-rishikesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u200c\u093e\u200c\u0925 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0938...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:30 PM IST
हरिद्वार से ऋषिकेश जा रही बस नदी के बहाव के साथ बहने लगी। उस वक्त बस में करीब 20 यात्री सवार थे।
