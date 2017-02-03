बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बजट 2017-18 से होंगे ये बड़े फायदे, आएंगे अच्छे दिन
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:43 PM IST
बजट 2017-18 देश की जनता के लिए अच्छे दिन लाएगा। ऐसा हम नहीं कह रहे हैं, बल्कि विशेषज्ञों का ऐसा मानना है। आइए जानते हैं क्या फायदे होने वाले हैं... बढ़ते एनपीए (नोन परफॉर्मिंग एसेट) से घाटे में चल रहे बैंक जल्द ही मुनाफे में लौटेंगे। लोन सस्ते होंगे। स्टार्टअप अब घाटे की वजह से बंद नहीं होंगे। कॉल सेंटर में नौकरियां बढ़ेंगी। यह कोई घोषणाएं नहीं बल्कि बुधवार को पेश हुए बजट का दूरगामी परिणाम हैं।
