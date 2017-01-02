आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शपथ समारोह में थिरकेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डि‌जिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 04:46 PM IST
bollywood actress will perform in donald trump oath ceremony

20 जनवरी को अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ताजपोशी के जश्न में बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा परफॉर्म करेंगी। डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 20 जनवरी को अमेरिका के 45वें राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ लेंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood actress manasvi mamgai

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5868d4694f1c1bd606eec52c","slug":"new-year-2017-welcome-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-police-celebration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u094b\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के जोश में टूटी सारी सीमाएं, देखिए युवाओं ने कैसे मनाया जश्न

new year 2017 welcome celebration in delhi ncr and police celebration
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58676bd04f1c1b445ceed0c6","slug":"mock-drill-of-terrorist-attack-and-insurgent-operation-by-security-forces-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0938!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

mock drill of terrorist attack and insurgent operation by security forces in delhi
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5868fd084f1c1bd606eec610","slug":"when-sakshi-malik-and-geeta-phogat-face-each-other-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u091c\u092c \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

Pics: देखिए कौन जीता था, जब भिड़ी थीं साक्षी मलिक और गीता फौगाट

when sakshi malik and geeta phogat face each other match
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿