एक्ट्रेस कृतिका चौधरी के फेसबुक एकाउंट से जुड़ा ये सच खोल सकता है कईं राज
{"_id":"594654d24f1c1bc9388b4a43","slug":"bollywood-actress-kratika-secret-of-facebook-open-after-her-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0943\u0924\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u090f\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091a \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0908\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 04:37 PM IST
हाल में हुई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कृतिका चौधरी के मौत के बाद उनके फेसबुक एकाउंट से जुड़ा एक राज सामने आया है। इसे जानने के बाद कृतिका के घरवाले खुद हैरान हैं। आगे जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला...
