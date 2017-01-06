बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विधानसभा चुनाव में ये चेहरे करेंगे भाजपा का बेड़ा पार
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 04:02 PM IST
सत्ता में वापसी के लिए भाजपा भले चुनाव में बिना चेहरे के उतर रही है, लेकिन चुनावी संग्राम में कई दिग्गज फ्रंट पर रहेंगे। भाजपा में इस बार इतने बड़े बड़े चेहरे हैं जितने किसी भी विधानसभा चुनाव में नहीं रहे।
