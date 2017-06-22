बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अतिक्रमण महाअभियानः भाजपाई, व्यापारी नेताओं की अफसरों से गर्मागर्म बहस, तस्वीरे
{"_id":"594bc5844f1c1bac128b4868","slug":"bjp-leaders-and-bussiness-men-fight-with-police-and-sdm-team-during-encroachment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092c\u0939\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 06:56 PM IST
अतिक्रमण अभियान के दौरान कई भाजपा और व्यापारी नेताओं की ड्यूटी पर तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट और पुलिस अफसरों से गर्मागर्म बहस हुई। मामला उस समय गरमा गया जब घंटाघर में अतिक्रमण अभियान के दौरान कई व्यापारी नेता और भाजपाई अपर जिलाधिकारी (प्रशासन) से उलझ गए।
