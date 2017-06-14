बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भाजपा सरकार के इस बजट में हर किसी के पास काम के अब ज्यादा मौके
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 02:45 PM IST
भाजपा सरकार का यह बजट हर किसी के लिए खुशखबरी लेकर आया है। जी हां, इस बजट के मुताबिक अब हर किसी के पास पहले से ज्यादा काम के मौके होंगे। स्थानीय ठेकेदार हों, विधायक हों या सीमांत क्षेत्र में रहने वाले किसान। सभी के लिए अब काम के ज्यादा मौके हैं। त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत सरकार ने कई ऐसे ऐलान किए हैं, जिसने स्थानीय ठेकेदारों से लेकर विधायकों और सीमांत काश्तकार तक के चेहरे पर खुशी ला दी।
