उत्तराखंड की हॉट सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा भर ठोंकी ताल, CM रावत से टक्कर
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 07:50 PM IST
उत्तराखंड की हॉट सीट बनी हरिद्वार ग्रामीण से विधायक स्वामी यतीश्वरानंद ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में पर्चा दाखिल किया। उनके साथ पूर्व सीएम और भाजपा सांसद रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक भी मौजूद रहे। गौरतलब है कि सीएम हरीश रावत के भी इसी सीट से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार होने के चलते यह प्रदेश की सबसे हॉट सीट बन गई है।
