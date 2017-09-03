बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या आप जानते हैं 200 और 50 रुपए के नोट की ये खासियत, नहीं तो यहां जानिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
Best feature of 200 and 50 rupee note
{"_id":"59ac081e4f1c1b53738b4e82","slug":"best-feature-of-200-and-50-rupee-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 200 \u0914\u0930 50 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u200c\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 08:02 PM IST
आरबीआइ की ओर से जारी 200 व 50 रुपये के नए नोट देहरादून पहुंच चुके हैं। लोगों को इन नोटों को लेकर काफी उत्साह है। लेकिन क्या इन नोटों के खास फीचर्स के बारे में जानते हैं आप,नहीं तो यहां जानिए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!