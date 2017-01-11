बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बर्फ से सजी वादियों का करना है दीदार तो चले आइए यहां, बेहद खूबसूरत है नजारा
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:01 PM IST
Photo Credit: VivekSingh/AmarUjala
दिल्ली और आसपास के पर्यटकों के लिए खुशखबरी है। उत्तराखंड में भारी बर्फबारी के बाद पर्यटन स्थल बर्फ की सफेद चादर में लिपट गए हैं।
