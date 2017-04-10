बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
RBI ने बैंक कर्मियों को सुनाया ऐसा फरमान, जिसके बाद नहीं मिलेगा लंच ब्रेक
जी हां, बैंक कर्मियों द्वारा लंच टाइम बोलकर ग्राहकों के साथ अब कोई मनमानी नहीं चलेगी। आरटीआई के सवालों के जवाब में रिजर्व बैंक ने साफ-साफ जबाव दिया है कि कार्य अवधि में बैंक कभी भी अपने काउंटर या टेलर बंद नहीं कर सकते। कार्य अवधि में यदि कोई खाताधारक पहुंच गया तो उसके कार्यों का निष्पादन बैंक को करना ही होगा, चाहे उसे कैश को छोड़कर अन्य कार्यों के लिए कार्य अवधि क्यों न बढ़ानी पड़े।
