बदरीनाथ धाम में पूजा के समय रावल को बनना पड़ता है स्त्री, जानिए इसके पीछे की रोचक कहानी
{"_id":"5a0d36d94f1c1bce408b70a3","slug":"badrinath-dham-priest-become-women-during-puja","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:36 PM IST
भगवान शिव के धाम बदरीनाथ के गर्भगृह में पूजा के समय वहां के रावल को स्त्री का रूप धारण करना पड़ता है। चलिए जानते हैं इसके पीछे की रोचक कहानी...
