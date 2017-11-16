बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत के इस धाम में मुस्लिम की लिखी आरती से ही होती है पूजा,152 सालों से चली आ रहे ये परम्परा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
badrinath aarti written by a muslim Badruddin
{"_id":"5a0d962a4f1c1b68678bc11d","slug":"badrinath-aarti-written-by-a-muslim-badruddin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e,152 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:50 PM IST
आपको जानकर शायद यकीन न हो, लेकिन भगवान विष्ण़ु के इस धाम में एक मुस्लिम की लिखी आरती ही सुबह-शाम गाई जाती है। भगवान इसी से प्रसन्न होते हैं। पढ़िए अनोखी कहानी...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d5ede4f1c1b76678bba14","slug":"muslim-should-support-rajput-community-in-protest-against-padmavati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928- \u0926\u0930\u0917\u093e\u0939 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!