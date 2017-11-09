Download App
2012 के बाद भर्ती शिक्षकों ने ज्वाइनिंग के समय किया है ऐसा, तो जा सकती है उनकी नौकरी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 09:17 AM IST
bad news for uttarakhand teachers

अगर आप भी शिक्षक हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है। 2012 के बाद नियुक्त हुए शिक्षकों की नौकरी पर संकट मंडरा रहा है। पढ़िए जरूरी खबर...

