Download App
आपका शहर Close

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए बुरी खबर, अभी इस योजना का नहीं मिलेगा फायदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, खटीमा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:16 PM IST
bad news for ration card holders about dbt

अगर आपके पास भी राशनकार्ड है तो आपके लिए बुरी खबर है। सरकार की ओर से शुरु की गई इस योजना का लाभ अभी आपको नहीं मिलेगा।

Comments

Browse By Tags

important news about ration card ration card holders ration card dbt More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, देखिए अब क्या कर रहा है?

What is Tej Bahadur Yadav doing now, Know all
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

आपकी गाड़ी इस कैटेगरी में आती है तो पछताएंगे, झटका देगी ये खबर देखिए

smog, haryana govt decision to ban 15 years old diesal vehicles
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!