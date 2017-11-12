बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करने वाले युवाओं को झटका, इन पदों पर अब मान्य नहीं होंगे ये कोर्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
bad news for government job applicants
{"_id":"5a07f03e4f1c1bd0408b61b8","slug":"bad-news-for-government-job-applicants","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 01:19 PM IST
अगर आपने भी इन विभागों में नौकरी के लिए आवेदन किया है तो आपके लिए बुरी खबर है। अब इन पदों के लिए ये कोर्स मान्य नहीं होंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a07e6b44f1c1bd8538bc83f","slug":"in-pradyumn-murder-case-cctv-showed-a-footage-in-which-accused-student-is-talking-to-pradyumn","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : CCTV \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a05df734f1c1b9f678ba65d","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-know-what-the-knife-seller-told-cbi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 : \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a06e4594f1c1bb6678bafc2","slug":"week-after-woman-s-return-daughter-too-back-from-saudi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u0947\u0936\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u092c, \u0936\u0947\u0916 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!