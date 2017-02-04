बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेटली ने रावत पर चलाए 'बाण', कहा बरबाद हो गए उत्तराखंड के पांच साल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
arun jaitley jan sabha in dehradun
{"_id":"5895e6ab4f1c1b5d21e80f01","slug":"arun-jaitley-jan-sabha-in-dehradun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u091f\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f '\u092c\u093e\u0923', \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0930\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 08:06 PM IST
देहरादून में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि पिछले पांच साल में राज्य सरकार अपनी सत्ता बचाने में ही लगी रही। ये पांच साल इस राज्य के इतिहास में व्यर्थ चले गए। देश की राजनीति ने करवट ली है, अब उत्तराखंड में जनता सत्ता परिवर्तन का मन बना चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अब गठबंधन का जूनियर पार्टनर बनकर रह गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5895796a4f1c1bda17e8192e","slug":"a-haryanavi-song-viral-on-youtube-81-lakh-people-watch-that-audio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e, 81 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5892c82f4f1c1b232ae804a6","slug":"american-girl-marriad-to-himachali-boy-read-love-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0918\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top