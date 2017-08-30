Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

उत्तराखंड में दिखा ऐसा जानवर जो देखते ही देखते बन गया 'पक्षी'

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो / अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:13 AM IST
animal turns in bird

उत्तराखंड के पिथौरागढ़ में एक ऐसा जानवर दिखाई जो देखते ही देखते पक्षी बन गया। इस दुलर्भ नजारे को देख स्‍थानीय लोग रोमांच से भर गए।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

flying squirrel squirrel

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

प्रियंका तनेजा ऐसे बनी राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत, जानिए क्या है इनकी असली कहानी?

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing, honeypreet insan story
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये हैं वो 5 कारण जिसने AAP को फिर से दिलाई बड़ी जीत और भाजपा ने मुंह की खाई

5 reason behind massive win of aam admi party in bawana by poll in delhi
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम के जेल जाने के बाद बेटा संभालेगा डेरे की कमान

Who Will Be the Next Head of Dera sacha Sauda ?
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!