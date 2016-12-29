आपका शहर Close

अमिताभ और अंबानी भी उत्तराखंड में, वहीं रुके जहां हैं विराट-अनुष्का, आखिर क्यों?

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, डोईवाला, नरेंद्र नगर

Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 11:10 PM IST
amitabh bachcan and anil ambani in uttarakhand visit.

नए साल के पहले उत्तराखंड में सेलीब्रिटीज का पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। विराट और अनुष्का के बाद अब बृहस्पतिवार को महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन विशेष विमान से देहरादून के जौलीग्रांट एयरपोर्ट पर उतरे।

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

Akhilesh yadav declares his candidates list.
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

sp announces candidates for election
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿