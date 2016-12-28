बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PM मोदी के हर कामयाब विदेश दौरे के पीछे है ये युवा बैंकर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
ajit dobhal son shorya dobhal is behind pm modi successful foreign visit
{"_id":"5863ae6f4f1c1b8259eecc90","slug":"ajit-dobhal-son-shorya-dobhal-is-behind-pm-modi-successful-foreign-visit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 06:36 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की विदेश यात्राओं के हिट होने के पीछे इस शख्स का हाथ है। जहां एक ओर इनके पिता अजीत डोभाल देश की सुरक्षा में लीन हैं तो वहीं जूनियर डोभाल विदेश में पीएम मोदी की प्रभावशाली छाप छोड़ रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top