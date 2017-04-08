बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दून के अजय ने पीएम तक पहुंचाया अक्षय कुमार का सुझाव, मोदी ने दिया यह जवाब
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:12 PM IST
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:12 PM IST
शहीदों की मदद के लिए एप बनाने के अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार के प्रस्ताव को समाजसेवी अजय कुमार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तक पहुंचाया है। नमो एप के जरिये प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय से भविष्य में इस पर काम करने का आश्वासन मिला है।
