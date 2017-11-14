बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
17 साल बाद इस समय बंद होंगे बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट, इससे पहले 1999 में हुआ था ऐसा
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:01 PM IST
बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद होने की प्रक्रिया बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएगी। लेकिन इसमें खास यह है कि इस बार 17 वर्ष बाद धाम के कपाट इस समय बंद हो रहे हैं।
